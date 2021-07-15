Reward offered for information in Shamia Little homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the slaying of Shamia Little.

Little’s body was found Monday afternoon in West Shreveport behind a business in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane, less than a block from where she was last seen at Doug Williams park last Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old is believed to have been abducted from the park, leaving her family and loved ones searching and pleading for her safe return. The Caddo Parish Coroner presumptively identified the body Tuesday morning. An autopsy is pending.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Crime Stoppers caps rewards at $2,000, but they say a group of local educators have put forth an additional $1,000 that will be included in the reward.

Anyone with information on this or any other case can submit tips anonymously through the P3 app, the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers website, or by calling 318-673-7373.