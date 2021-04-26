Reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of Arkansas woman found in SW Okla.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Crystal Johnson, whose body was found in McCurtain County in June 2020.

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the June 18, 2020 death of 40-year-old Crystal Johnson.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office says it requested assistance from the OSBI after a woman was found dead around 3 a.m. on Jasper Hollow Road southwest of Tom, Okla. The woman was later identified as Johnson, who is from Wickes, Ark.

Anyone who was traveling in the area around 3 a.m. on June 18, 2020 or anyone with information about Johnson’s death is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

