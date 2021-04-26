Reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of Arkansas woman found in SW Okla.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Crystal Johnson, whose body was found in McCurtain County in June 2020.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office says it requested assistance from the OSBI after a woman was found dead around 3 a.m. on Jasper Hollow Road southwest of Tom, Okla. The woman was later identified as Johnson, who is from Wickes, Ark.

Anyone who was traveling in the area around 3 a.m. on June 18, 2020 or anyone with information about Johnson’s death is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.