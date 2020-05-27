Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Circle K robbery suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking for help finding a robbery suspect and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for more than one robbery and are anxious to get the guy identified before he strikes again.

The above photo was captured from surveillance video taken during a March 31 robbery at a Circle K in the 7700 Pines Road.

At the time, witnesses told officers a black male entered the store and a committed a theft. When the employee confronted the suspect, he brandished a handgun and threated the employee. He then fled in a white sedan.

Crime Stoppers will pay a $1,000 reward for information leading to his identification and arrest. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact their organization at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.