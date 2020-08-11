Reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in Monday homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police homicide investigators are asking the public for information regarding the murder of a man on late Sunday night, early Monday morning, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

Just before noon Monday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a welfare concern at a mobile home park in the 3300 block of West 70th Street.

Shreveport Fire and Police entered the mobile home and located a 55-year-old deceased man just inside the doorway of the residence.

Upon assessment, EMS located at least one gunshot injury to the man’s upper body. He was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of the victim and will release his name.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Units were summoned to the scene and immediately launched their investigation.

Crime Scene investigators photographed the scene and collected evidence while investigators spoke with witnesses. Detectives learned that the man arrived home some time before midnight and neighbors heard shots fired between 3 – 5 a.m. Monday.

Police believe that there may be witnesses or those with information that have yet to come forward.

They are asking that anyone with any information regarding this homicide to contact detectives at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000-or-more reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this homicide. Those that wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.

