Reward offered for information leading to arrests of suspects in Stein Mart caper

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are hoping someone will be able to identify three suspects who in March selected items and failed to pay for them at Stein Mart in the 4800 block of Line Avenue.

As with many such crimes, the suspects seemed unaware they were becoming stars of their own reality crime show, but indeed they were. Their caper was captured on surveillance video, and the above photos were extracted from that video.

It happened on March 13th, when SPD patrol officers were dispatched to the popular Pierremont Mall discount boutique.

When officers arrived, they learned two black males and a black female entered the store and committed a theft.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-043351 with your tip.

