Reward offered for information on man wanted in Lowe’s theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A reward is being offered to anyone who can identify a man accused of stealing from a Shreveport home improvement store.

The theft happened on Aug. 13 at the Lowe’s in the 2700 block of Alkay Dr.

Surveillance video showed a white male enter the business and take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers will offer a reward to anyone who knows this man’s identity. Please call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-127617 with your tip.

