Reward offered for information on suspects’ identities in Home Depot caper

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking help finding two suspects who neglected to pay for their merchandise on a recent trip to Home Depot.

On March 6, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a theft at the Home Depot in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns .

When they arrived, officers learned that a black male and a black female entered the business and committed a theft prior to fleeing in a black SUV.

This incident was captured on the store’s surveillance video, and photos of the suspects have been extracted from the video in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-047015 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.