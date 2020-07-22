Reward offered for intel leading to arrest of suspects in Home Depot heist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of two guys who went on a home improvement shopping trip and neglected to pay for their merchandise.

On Sunday, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the Home Depot in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns on reports of a theft.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that a middle-aged white male and younger Black male entered the business, and like most customers, went about the store selecting their items.

However, unlike most customers, these two selected their items and then walked right out the door without paying for them.

This did not set well with Shreveport Police detectives, who now would like nothing more than to sit down and visit with these men about their shopping trip.

And that may soon become a reality, as the incident was captured on Home Depot’s surveillance cameras, enabling investigators to extract photos of the shoppers and release them to the public.

Like outlaws of the old west, the Black guy wore a red bandana over his face, and a blue headband bandana tied Willie Nelson style around his forehead.

The white guy, however, should be pretty easy to spot. Bald headed with glasses, he was wearing shorts and a short-sleeved T-shirt that showcased black-and-white tattoos on both legs between his knees and his ankles, as well as at least one other tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-115182 with your tip.