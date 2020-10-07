Reward offered for suspect charge with shooting hotel employee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police homicide detectives are searching for a man they believe is responsible for shooting a hotel worker in west Shreveport Monday morning, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information as to his whereabouts.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 22-year-old Alfred Bell Jr., who allegedly shot the victim when she entered what she thought was a vacant room.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Greenwood Road at the Travelodge Hotel on reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers located a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot injury to her chest area. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is continuing her recovery.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit Investigators responded to the scene and launched their investigations. CSIU collected evidence and detectives interviewed witnesses.

Detectives learned that the victim, who was an employee of the business, was checking a room that she believed to be vacant. When she entered the room, detectives say she encountered Bell, and following an exchange of words, he produced a firearm and shot her once, then left the scene on foot.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Bell, charging him with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Bond was set at $500,000.

Police are asking anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3, or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to Bell’s arrest. Remember they only want your information, not your name.

