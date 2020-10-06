Reward offered for suspect in local business theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A reward is being offered for information in identifying and leading to the arrest of a guy who stole several items from a local business.

On September 30, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the business in the 4300 block of Youree Drive on reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, officers learned a male entered onto the property and stole several items. This incident was captured on video and detectives are releasing it in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

