Reward offered for suspect who failed to pay for merchandise

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for in finding a suspect wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt with a big old star in the middle who went shopping at Wireless Hut in Mall St. Vincent and helped herself to items that didn’t belong to her.

On Nov. 5. SPD patrol officers responded to reports of a woman committing a theft at the store. When they arrived at the store, officers learned a Black female entered, stole a bunch of stuff and left without checking out.

Although she got away without getting caught at the time, lest we forget, stores have surveillance cameras just waiting for people like this woman. She did not disappoint.

The cameras captured her face and photos of the suspect have been extracted from the video in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-170225 with your tip.