Reward offered: Help Shreveport police find two wanted suspects in shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Shreveport police are asking the public’s help in finding two suspects in an attempted murder.

Calveon Raphiel, 19, and 18 year-old Quinterrius Brown are wanted in connection with the drive-by shooting of 20-year-old Damian King, who was a passenger in a vehicle the two allegedly opened fire on.

On March 5th, just after 2 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a call from Willis Knighton South in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers learned that King arrived by private auto and was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Based on evidence and information gathered during their investigation, SPD detectives learned that King was a passenger in a vehicle near the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Meriwether Road when a white Chevy sedan pulled alongside of him and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

Detectives identified the suspects as Raphiel and Brown and obtained warrants that charge each with one count of attempted first degree murder. Bond was set at 100,000.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrests of Calveon Raphiel and Quinterrius Brown.

Please contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

