SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information about the murder of a Sabine Parish man.

According to the Zwolle Police Department, Rickey Lytle was murdered back on Aug. 5 on Jeter St.

If you know anything about Lytle’s murder please contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511.

