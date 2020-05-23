Reward offered: SPD seeks help in identifying suspect in early morning heist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a suspect caught on camera robbing a west Shreveport Circle K, and Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the guy.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, SPD patrol officers responded reports of a robbery at the Circle K in the 7700 block of Pines Road.

The Circle K clerk told officers that an unknown black male entered the store, told the clerk he had a gun and ran behind the counter where he took an undisclosed amount of property and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was wearing black pants, a black jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, and black and white slide shoes.

Investigators recovered video evidence and a photograph was taken from that footage.

Police are asking anyone who can identify this man to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or  318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips.

