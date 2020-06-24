Reward offered: Suspect exposed self while stealing from convenience store

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking information on the identity of a suspect who committed a theft and acted in an obscene manner in an Anderson Island convenience store.

On June 14, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the Circle K in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale on reports of a male exposing his genitals and committing a theft.

The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance camera and photos of the suspect was lifted from the video in hope of getting the suspect identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-094922 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss