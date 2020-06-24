Reward offered: Suspect exposed self while stealing from convenience store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking information on the identity of a suspect who committed a theft and acted in an obscene manner in an Anderson Island convenience store.

On June 14, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the Circle K in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale on reports of a male exposing his genitals and committing a theft.

The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance camera and photos of the suspect was lifted from the video in hope of getting the suspect identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-094922 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.