Ring cam captures ‘polite’ porch pirate in the act

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find an accused porch pirate who at least appears to be a little polite.

According to police, the crime happened at noon on Saturday, January 30, in the 4400 block of Jeanne Marie Place and was recorded on the victim’s Ring camera.

The video shows a woman picking up a package that police say was delivered by UPS and then walking away with it. It’s the kind of crime that happens frequently in the city. But this time around, there’s a twist.

At some point, the owner of the home appears to speak to the woman, and that’s when she actually says, ‘Thank you,’ before walking away with the package.

If you can help police identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

