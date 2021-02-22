Ringgold man fatally shot; allegedly attempted to break into liquor store, tractor-trailer

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -A 35-year-old Ringgold man was fatally wounded early Sunday morning after he allegedly attempted to kick out the door of a liquor store and windows of a parked tractor-trailer.

Jonathan Raney was fatally wounded by gunfire after being shot shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed prior to the shooting, Raney allegedly first attempted to kick out the front door of Pot Luck Liquor, located north of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 371.

When that didn’t work, Raney allegedly attempted to kick out a window of a tractor-trailer parked on liquor store’s lot.

The truck’s operator, who was sleeping inside the rig’s sleeper said he was awakened and warned Raney to stop kicking the windows. When Raney didn’t stop, deputies said the driver, fearing for his safety, retrieved a handgun and allegedly fired several rounds, striking Raney.

Raney was transported by ambulance to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.

No charges have been filed thus far in the investigation, which remains active.