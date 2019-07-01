TTPD seeks man accused of holding gun to toddler’s head in robbery

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas Police are on the hunt for a teenager accused of pointing a gun at a 2-year-old’s head and assaulting a woman before robbing her.

Warrants for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping have been issued for 18-year-old Xavier French, of Texarkana, Texas.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Champion Place.

The victim told officers that she was returning home with her 2-year-old son and attempting to unlock her apartment door when a man suddenly approached her from behind and struck her multiple times on the head with a gun.

After demanding entry into her apartment and her money, the man held a gun her son’s head and said that he would kill him if she did not comply.

Once inside the apartment, the victim was forced to give the man an undisclosed amount of cash and her cell phone. The suspect then released the child and ran away.

The victim told officers that she knew the suspect and identified him as French.

The victim was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding French’s whereabouts is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.