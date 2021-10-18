RRPSO: Bossier City man found shot in crashed-out car near Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Bossier City man was found late Sunday night with multiple gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle in Coushatta.

According to RRPSO, Coushatta police officers were flagged down with reports of shots fired in a residential area near Arlington Street and La. Hwy. 155 around 11:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find the victim in a crashed vehicle along La. Hwy. 155, near Ashland Road. The sheriff’s office says the victim was shot multiple times in the upper torso. He was airlifted to LSU Health Shreveport for emergency surgery, where he remains in critical condition.

The Red River Sheriff’s Office says there are currently no named suspects. Anybody with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Ratliff, at the RRPSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at 318-932-4221.