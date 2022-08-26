Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday after a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital for treatment.

On August 24, 2022, the Ruston Police Department was dispatched to the Nothern Louisiana Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim. As officers arrived at the medical center, they found Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

According to authorities, Thurman was driven to the hospital and left in the emergency room. Officers later determined that the initial shooting occurred at Thurman’s residence on Watertank Road.

Detectives went to the residence and began their investigation. A person of interest was then identified as 33-year-old Lee Crew of Ruston, La. Police discovered that Crew was Thurman’s boyfriend.

Crew was located at a hotel in Calhoun, La., and was taken into custody with the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was then transported to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Crew was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. He is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on a $986,500 bond.