Sabine Parish jail escapee captured

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An inmate who escaped from a Sabine Parish jail earlier this month has been captured.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, early Tuesday morning Brandon James Corley was take into custody without incident.

Corley escaped from the Sabine Parish Detention Center back on Sept. 4.

Corley was arrested and booked on a warrant for Simple Escape and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.