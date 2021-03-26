Sabine Parish man arrested after drugs allegedly found in home where he lived with 4 children

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found inside his home where he lived with his four young children.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Tactical Narcotics Team arrested 30-year-old Joevoskie L Mitchell, of Zwolle, on Wednesday after they executed a search warrant at 301 Sandstone Circle.

Agents found methamphetamine and measuring scales inside Mitchell’s home. They had been investigating Mitchell since Nov. 2020.

Mitchell was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for Possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of CDS in the presence of persons under age 17.

Mitchell posted his $7,500 bond and was released from jail.