Sabine Parish man indicted on multiple drug, weapons charges

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish man arrested earlier this year for allegedly having a gun and drugs inside his home has been indicted on multiple charges.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Ronnie Kurt Hongo Jr., of Many, was indicted on Sept. 8 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Shreveport.

The indictment stems from the search of Hongo’s Ivanhoe St. home back on March 19. SPSO Tactical Narcotics Team Agents found 13 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, other narcotics, and a firearm.