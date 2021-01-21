Sabine Parish man jailed on multiple drug charges

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish man is behind bars after narcotics agents discovered multiple drugs inside of his home.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Clinton Staton, of Zwolle, was arrested Wednesday on various drug charges after agents obtained a search warrant for his home on Henry St.

Agents seized methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, Ecstasy, digital scales, glass smoking devices, a firearm and over $1000 in cash.

Staton was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for five counts of Distribution of Schedule II-Meth. No bond has been set at this time.

The SPSO Tactical Narcotics Team started investigating Staton back in Nov. 2020 after the Zwolle Police Department expressed concerns about him during a recent Chief of Police meeting.

Anyone who has information about drug activity or any other crime in Sabine Parish is urged to call SPSO at (318) 256-9241 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511.