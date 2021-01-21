Sabine Parish man jailed on multiple drug charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish man is behind bars after narcotics agents discovered multiple drugs inside of his home.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Clinton Staton, of Zwolle, was arrested Wednesday on various drug charges after agents obtained a search warrant for his home on Henry St.

Agents seized methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, Ecstasy, digital scales, glass smoking devices, a firearm and over $1000 in cash.

Staton was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for five counts of Distribution of Schedule II-Meth. No bond has been set at this time.

The SPSO Tactical Narcotics Team started investigating Staton back in Nov. 2020 after the Zwolle Police Department expressed concerns about him during a recent Chief of Police meeting.

Anyone who has information about drug activity or any other crime in Sabine Parish is urged to call SPSO at (318) 256-9241 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss