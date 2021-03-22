Sabine Parish man jailed on multiple drug, weapons charges

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish man accused of having a gun and multiple drugs inside his home now sits behind bars.

Ronnie Kurt Hongo, of Many, was arrested Friday on Ivanhoe St. following an investigation by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team.

According to the SPSO, agents started investigating Hongo at the end of last year and were able to obtain a search warrant for his home last week. During the search agents seized 369 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of crack cocaine, several hydrocodone pills, a measuring scale, a .45 caliber handgun and over $1500 in cash.

Hongo was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for:

Possession with intent To distribute schedule II – methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II – crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II – Hydrocodone

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of CDS in the presence of persons under 17 years of age

Possession of firearm while in presence of CDS

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Resisting a police officer with force or violence

Battery of police officer

Resisting an officer

Bond for Hongo has not been set at this time.