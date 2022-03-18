SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sabine Parish man was sentenced Friday for drug trafficking after a raid found large amounts of meth in his home.

John Matthew Tatum, 45, is sentenced to 63 months in prison and 5 years of probation after pleading guilty to a bill of information charging him with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office searched Tatum’s home in May 2021. They found approximately 413 grams of pure meth as well as 22 guns, including a stolen handgun in his vehicle, and cash from drug sales. He pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2021.