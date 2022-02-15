MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former principal of Many Junior High School in Sabine Parish was arrested Tuesday afternoon for theft of school funds.

Jeremie Jacob Ryan is charged with felony theft of $1000-$5000. According to the Sabine Parish School Board Ryan charged a school credit card more than $3000 in personal expenses since August 2021.

Ryan was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 25 and resigned from his position on Feb. 1st. The school board reports they have ordered an audit of Many Junior High School finances.

No bond has been set. He was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.