Sabine sheriff: Many man arrested, accused of shooting brother in argument over tractor

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Many man has been charged, accused of shooting and injuring his brother following an argument over a tractor Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Stan Self is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting that left his brother, Jimmy Don Self, injured.

The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. in south Many. Deputies say they received a call about a shooting on Beaver Pond Road off Pump Station Road, and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

SPSO says Stan Self shot his brother with a .357 revolver after an argument over a tractor. Jimmy Self was flown to Rapides Regional Medical Center by Air EVAC and he is expected to survive his injuries.

Stan Self was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for his charges. No bond has been set at this time.