Sarepta man found guilty of first-degree rape of child

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sarepta man is looking at some serious jail time after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child.

In a 12-0 vote, a Webster Parish jury on Tuesday found 54-year-old Michael Wayne Duck guilty of one count of first-degree rape of a child under 13 years of age and one count of second-degree rape, According to the Bossier/Webster Parish Felony Division.

Webster Parish deputies said one of the victims contacted the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and reported that her step-father had been sexually assaulting her.

During the course of the investigation, multiple other family members revealed they were also sexually assaulted by Duck.

The jury heard testimony from WPSO Detectives Teresa Rogers and Heather Boucher, both experts in the fields of clinical psychology, DNA analysis and sexual assault examinations. In addition, multiple victims who came forward during the investigation testified.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jimbo Yocom and Hugo Holland.

“It is the height of evil that Michael Duck would stand before you and ask that you find him innocent when innocence is the very thing he stole from these young children,” Yocom said.

Duck was arrested following an extensive investigation by the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Department and, as a convicted felon, will remain in custody during the pre-sentence investigation.

Sentencing by Judge Michael Craig is set for July 7. The sentence for first-degree rape is a mandatory life sentence. In addition, Duck faces up to 30 years for the charge of second-degree rape.

Defense attorneys representing Duck were Eric Johnson and Eric Whitehead of the Johnson Law Firm.

