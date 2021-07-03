Shooting in Allendale leaves 1 man seriously injured, another in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is fighting for his life and another is in custody after an afternoon shooting in the Allendale neighborhood.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Garden Street.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in serious condition, and police interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Police say witnesses said some men were congregated in an empty lot when an argument escalated and one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired at the victim. The shooter left the scene before police arrived.

However, witnesses were able to identify the suspect, and police went to the suspect’s home and took him into custody about a half-hour after the shooting.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.