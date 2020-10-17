Saturday afternoon shooting leaves victim in critical condition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is fighting for his life after being shot Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of East 65th Street and Thornhill Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in life-threatening condition.

SPD detectives and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit are at the scene gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

