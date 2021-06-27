Saturday: Shreveport police investigate second homicide within 4 hours of first

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just four hours after a shooting victim in Cedar Grove was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, a 19-year-old shot in southwest Shreveport died of his injuries at Ochsner.

Melvin Williams was pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m. Saturday at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.

According to Shreveport police, just after 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Old Salem Apartments in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road.

When officers arrived, they found Williams, who had been shot multiple times in the chest. Although Williams was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health, he died minutes later.

Although no suspects have been identified, police said they found drug scales at the scene of the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-673.