SCAM ALERT: Shreveport police warn public of new utility scam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is warning residents about scammers asking for cash to keep utility services turned on.

According to police, individuals are contacting residents at their homes and requesting cash to prevent their water services from being disconnected. So far, there has only been one incident reported.

No legitimate utility company will ever come to your home and request cash to prevent disconnection.

Police are asking for anyone who is approached with that type of request to call the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.