SCAM ALERT: SPD warns citizens about scammers asking for donations on their behalf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is warning citizens to be aware of scammers calling and asking for donations on the agency’s behalf.

According to SPD, police have received numerous complaints regarding phone scams. The caller is attempting to solicit donations from citizens on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department. The calls are coming from phone numbers with the (318) area code.

SPD says if anyone receives a call where donations are being solicited on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department or any government organization, be aware, that this is a scam. Citizens can report these scams by calling (318) 673-7300 #3.