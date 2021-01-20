Search continues for suspect wanted in shooting death of Texarkana man

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Investigators continue to search for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man outside of a home in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 35-year-old Justin Howard Petty is wanted for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Billy Ray Eddings.

Petty allegedly shot Eddings multiple times in the 600 block of Fairview St. back in September.

Anyone with information on where Petty may be is urged to contact TAPD CID at (903) 798-3154, Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867 or (903)-824-3549.