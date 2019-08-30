Search on for man who fled Caddo deputies into East Texas

Glen Merrell, 40, of Keithville, is wanted on outstanding warrants and felony flight from an officer. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL) – Caddo deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who fled into the woods north of Waskom following a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement, according to a statement released by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office late Friday afternoon.

CPSO says 40-year-old Glen Merrell of Keithville fled from deputies when they tried to stop his vehicle at North Lakeshore Drive and Edson Road in Caddo Parish around 2 p.m. Friday. Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Sundquist said he spotted the 2002 Pontiac Bonnyville Merrell was driving and noticed it had switched, expired tags.

During the pursuit, deputies deployed a spike strip in an attempt to stop Merrell’s vehicle, CPSO says but he continued to flee, driving at high speeds on the rim of a damaged front tire into oncoming traffic and passing in no-passing zones. They say Merrell fled into Harrison County, Texas, to FM 1999 where he drove off the road, through a fence, crossing a cattle field, and jumping a seven-foot ditch. He and a passenger then got out of the car and took off on foot into the woods.

The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old Carissa Nye of Keithville was captured a short distance away and was booked into the Harrison County Jail for evading arrest.

Merrell is still on the loose and CPSO says he may be planning to catch a ride in a maroon Nissan Xterra SUV. Deputies said he could be on foot between Harrison County and Blanchard Furrh Road in Caddo Parish.

Merrell is a white male, 5’11, 200 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He is wanted on outstanding warrants and felony flight from an officer.

If you see Merrell, contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 immediately or your local law enforcement agency.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.