Search on for suspect who allegedly stole SUV, then crashed into sheriff’s truck

EAST OGDEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities in Southwest Arkansas are searching for a man who stole an SUV from an Ashdown Walmart parking lot and later rammed it into the Little River County Sheriff Bobby Walraven’s vehicle, according to Walraven.

Monday morning a finance company contacted Ashdown police and said a vehicle it reported stolen had been spotted in the Ashdown Walmart in the parking lot.

But, by the time officers arrived the vehicle was no longer there.

Later, however, an agent with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spotted the stolen SUV on Country Road 39 in East Ogden and pursued it…right into the back of Walraven’s truck.

Walraven was setting up a roadblock when the suspect driving the stolen vehicle rammed into his truck, after which the suspect crossed U.S. Highway 71 and bailed out of the vehicle into a wooded area.

Although a search was launched for the suspect, it was called off due to humidity creating unsafe conditions for first responders and search dogs.

Authorities say the suspect “ran out of his socks and his shorts,” and believe he may be lying low in tall grass somewhere in the wooded area.

It is unclear whether the suspect is armed and dangerous.

