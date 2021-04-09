Search underway for 2 people who led authorities on car chase through East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Authorities are trying to track down two people who led police on a car chase through parts of East Texas.

According to the Marshall Police Department, the chase started Friday morning in Cass County and ended in Marshall near West Houston and MLK. The two suspects then jumped out of the car and ran away.

Detectives said they don’t have descriptions of either of suspect but they don’t believe that they are from the Marshall area.

If you see anyone on foot that appears to have been running through the woods or is suspicious, do not approach them and immediately call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.