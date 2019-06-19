Search underway for 3 men wanted for crimes in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities need your assistance putting three Shreveport men wanted for Cruelty to a Juvenile and other crimes behind bars.

These are the three suspects investigators are searching for:

Bradley Houston, 31, last known address 1631 Looney St., is wanted on a Cruelty to a Juvenile charge.

Andreaus Harris, 20, last known address is 2447 Carol St., is wanted on a Theft of a Motor Vehicle charge.

Devarea Johnson, 27, last known address is 267 W. 80th St., is wanted on False Imprisonment charge.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Houston, Harris or Johnson, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit Lockemup.org or use the P3 Tips app.

