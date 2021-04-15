Search underway for 5 people allegedly involved in Shreveport car burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down five people in connection with a vehicle burglary in Shreveport.

The burglary happened back on April 3 in the 900 block of Chateau Dr.

According to the Shreveport Police Deparment, surveillance video from the home showed two people breaking into the vehicle while three other people who were standing nearby.

Anyone who knows the identities of these people is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 21-044465 with your tip.