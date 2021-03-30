Search underway for armed & dangerous suspect who has ties to Shreveport

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sabine Parish authorities are on the hunt for an armed and dangerous suspect who has ties to the Shreveport area.
According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 23-year-old Ladonta Deshannon Carter who is wanted on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder charges in Zwolle.
Carter is also wanted on:
- Two counts of Aggravated Battery – Many
- One count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm – Many
- Probation Violation – Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office
- FTA for Child Support – Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Also a suspect in several other serious felony crimes
Carter is described as black male, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 190 lbs. with tattoos on his arms and chest.
Anyone who has information on where Carter may be is urged to contact SPSO at (318) 256-9241 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511. You can also submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.
