Search underway for armed & dangerous suspect who has ties to Shreveport

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sabine Parish authorities are on the hunt for an armed and dangerous suspect who has ties to the Shreveport area.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 23-year-old Ladonta Deshannon Carter who is wanted on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder charges in Zwolle.

Carter is also wanted on:

Two counts of Aggravated Battery – Many

One count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm – Many

Probation Violation – Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

FTA for Child Support – Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

Also a suspect in several other serious felony crimes

Carter is described as black male, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 190 lbs. with tattoos on his arms and chest.

Anyone who has information on where Carter may be is urged to contact SPSO at (318) 256-9241 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511. You can also submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.