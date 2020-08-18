Search underway for Benton man accused of abusing girlfriend, holding her against her will

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies are on the lookout for a Benton man who allegedly abused his girlfriend and held her against her will when she tried to leave their home over the weekend.

Zachary Cole, 30, is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment for an incident on Saturday in the 1100 block of Hwy 162.

Cole is accused of chest-bumping and spitting on his live-in girlfriend. He is also accused of trapping her inside the house when she wanted to leave.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,, while deputies were on their way to the home, Cole locked the gate to restrict access to the house and told his girlfriend that if any deputies showed up, “they will be shot.”

Deputies have tried to contact Cole several times, but he continues to evade law enforcement.

Cole has a lengthy criminal history with various charges for drugs, aggravated assault, battery of a police officer, simple battery, and theft.

Anyone who has information on where Cole could be is urged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

