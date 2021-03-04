Search underway for man linked to attempted burglary at Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are searching for a man who may be connected to an attempted burglary at a Shreveport business.

The incident happened back on Feb. 15 at Max’s Pawn Shop in the 8500 block of Linwood Ave.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed the man walking outside of the business.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD#21-022050 with your tip.