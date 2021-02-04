Search underway for man who may be linked to Shreveport armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are on the hunt for a man who may be linked to an armed robbery in Shreveport.

The robbery happened back on Jan. 29 in the 5400 block of Interstate Dr.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man walked into the business armed with a black semi-automatic gun, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as a black male wearing a green jacket, khaki pants, and a red mask.

Anyone who has information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7300, option 3 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips app. Please include CAD# 21-013314 with your tip.