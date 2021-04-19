Search underway for man, woman linked to Bossier City business theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man and woman possibly linked to a theft at a Bossier City business.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, on April 14 a man and woman in dark-colored Jeep Liberty drove into the parking lot of a business in the 5400 block of Barksdale Blvd. They got out of the vehicle, cut the locks on two storage containers, and opened one of the container doors but did not take anything.

The man and woman then drove their vehicle to the back door of the business and started searching around the back door. Then they got back in their vehicle and drove away.

If anyone has information about the identities of this man and woman is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8635. You can also submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/.