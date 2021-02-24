Search underway for man, woman linked to Walmart thefts in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man and a woman who may be involved in separate thefts at two Walmart stores in Shreveport.

The first theft happened back on Feb. 4 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the man allegedly walked into the business, took merchandise and left the store without paying for it.

The second theft happened back on Feb. 9 in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Hwy.

According to SPD, surveillance video showed a woman walk into the store and allegedly steal several items.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in both of these cases. Anyone who can identify this man or woman is urged to call (318) 673-7373.

You can also use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-018909 with your tip on the East Bert Kouns theft. Please provide CAD # 21-018872 with your tip on the Shreveport Barksdale Hwy theft.