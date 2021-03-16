Search underway for minivan involved in burglary outside Bossier City business

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A search is underway for a minivan that may have been involved in a burglary outside of a Bossier City business.

The burglary happened back on March 2 at Planet Fitness in the 800 block of Benton Rd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed a man get out of a silver or light-colored Chrysler minivan and try to break into several vehicles. After finally burglarizing one of the vehicles the man drove out of the parking lot headed East on Hwy 80.

Anyone with information about this minivan is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/.