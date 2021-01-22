Search underway for person wanted in Sabine Parish car theft

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down the person who stole a car in Sabine Parish.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, early Friday morning a 2016 White Nissan Sentra was reported stolen on White St. in Florien.

Anyone who has information about this car theft is urged to contact the Florien Police Department at (318) 586-7286 or the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 256-9241.