Search underway for person who caused $20K in damage to tractor in Bossier City

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down the person who vandalized a John Deere tractor in Bossier City.

The incident happened sometime between the evening of July 31 and the early morning hours of Aug. 5 on Wemple Rd.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, someone caused extensive damage to a John Deere tractor that was parked on farm land. The owner estimated the cost of damages to be around $20,000.

Investigators believe the person responsible for the damage may have walked over from a surrounding neighborhood.

Anyone who has information about who may have vandalized the tractor is urged to call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.

