Search underway for suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Natchitoches woman

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are on the hunt for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Natchitoches woman.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Jackson Dr.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, when officers arrived they found 28-year-old Latrice Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound. Thomas was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

As additional officers were responding to the area they saw located the suspect, 26-year-old Onterio Pier, driving away.

When police tried to stop his vehicle Pier led them on a chase.

Pier later crashed in the 100 block of Harry Dr., jumped out his vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

NPD investigators have charged Pier with Second Degree Murder.

Anyone who sees Pier is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914.

Pier is considered to be armed and dangerous and authorities advise that you do not attempt to apprehend or detain him by yourself.

You can also provide tips that will be anonymous through TipSubmit. You can send the tip by using your smartphones (download the free application) or by texting Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a Web Tip from the Police Protection page http://www.tipsubmit.com/.